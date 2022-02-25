6 p.m.: How to Pay for College" will be presented by Candis Tingle of Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. This program is to help high school seniors and parents get a better understanding of the financial aid application process, how to complete the FAFSA application, discuss student loan options and much more. This program will be held virtually. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to the workshop.
6 p.m.: Book Discussion Group for teens grades 6-12 will meet to discuss "The Princess Bride" by William Goldman. Register for a link to this virtual event. Copies of the book will be provided.
7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "They All Fall Down" by Rachel Howzell Hall.
1:30 p.m.: Meet with Terri Jo Dionne of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-358-1059 or emailing tdionne@ckycareers.com.
6:30 p.m.: True Crime Book Discussion on Ryan Green’s book "Buried Beneath the Boarding House." Register for this virtual discussion before stopping by the library to pick up your copy of the book. For more information, contact Cindy Butor at cindy.butor@pspl.org.
One-On-One technology sessions now available
One-On-One technology sessions are now available by appointment. Technology librarian, Ernie Dixon, will assist you with questions about your electronic devices and help set up the device to use eBooks and streaming movies. Call 502-352-2665 x109 or email ernie@pspl.org to set up an appointment.
