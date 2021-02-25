Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss Scott Westerfeld’s novel "Uglies." Register for a link to this live virtual event.

7 p.m. Federal Occupation in Civil War Kentucky lecture and discussion presented by Historian Christopher Phillips of the University of Cincinnati. Register online for a link to join this virtual event.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a guessing game night. Name three ingredients and Gidgett Taylor, SNAP-Ed, Nutrition Program Coordinator, will suggest a meal you can make! Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Fandom with Friends meets virtually.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription