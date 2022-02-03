Monday

6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing Skribblio. Registration is required.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m.: Hannah Helm, Frankfort Audubon Society, will provide tips on helping backyard birds through winter, share how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count and suggest how to help the songbirds that fly to Central America for the winter. Please register to receive a link to this virtual event. For more information, contact Diane at the library.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about valentines for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids, in grades K-2, bring your lab coats and create some colorful and bubbly Valentine’s Day-themed experiments. Registration is required. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners, presented by Grace Rogers, on the Library Facebook page

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. Visit https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about valentines for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Registration is required. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online meeting.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Autobiography of Malcolm X."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription