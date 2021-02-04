Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Game Night. Register online to receive a link for this event.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a virtual program on celebrating Valentine’s Day through a variety of STEAM activities. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Virtual Pinch Pot Workshop for kids in grades 3-5. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event. Contact the library to arrange pick-up of the crafting kit.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Join us on the library Facebook page.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB
Thursday
7 p.m. Virtual Crafting Workshop. Create your own vintage-inspired Valentine's Day banner using discarded book pages. Register online for this event and contact the library to arrange pick-up of the crafting kit.
NOTEWORTHY
The library does not have federal or state tax forms but we can help you access and print what you need through the IRS website www.irs.gov/ and the Kentucky Department of Revenue website https://revenue.ky.gov.
