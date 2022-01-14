Monday

Closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m.: True Crime Mini-Series Book Discussion. We will discuss "The Bluegrass Conspiracy" by Sally Denton — a true story of murder, drug-smuggling, fugitives and more. This event will be held in the River Room. There are a few more openings for this discussion. Books are available, stop by the library to register and pick up a copy. 

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A guessing story time all about animals for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2 create a no-sew sock snowman. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required and may be done online at pspl.org.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, join us for an evening of fun with virtual Dungeons & Dragons! Play a one-shot adventure and expect the unexpected! Register online to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Last Cowboys of San Geronimo" by Ian Stansel.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A guessing story time all about animals for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teens Advisory Group meets via Zoom. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Saturday

2 p.m.: Planner Party! The new year is upon us, and that probably means you have a brand new planner! Join us for a planner party to meet up with fellow planning enthusiasts, share organizational ideas, and get creative. We’ll have some basic supplies on hand like colored pens, stickers and washi tape. Just BYOP (bring your own planner). This event will be held in the River Room.

