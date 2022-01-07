Monday

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Last Unicorn" by Peter S. Beagle. Visit pspl.org to register.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners presented by Grace Rogers. Join us live on Facebook.

7 p.m. Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann.

NOTEWORTHY

If reading about real-life misdeeds is your idea of a good time, join us for a True Crime book discussion miniseries beginning 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. The first book in the series is "The Bluegrass Conspiracy" by Sally Denton, a true story of murder centered around our own Bluegrass State. If interested, please register online before stopping by the library to pick up your copy of the book. For more information, contact Cindy Butor at cindy.butor@pspl.org. This in-person event will take place in the River Room.

