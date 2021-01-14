Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a virtual game night. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

7 p.m. Virtual Planner Party. Adults, meet up with fellow planning enthusiasts, share organizational ideas and get creative. Also, be sure to BYOP — bring your own planner — for a virtual show and tell. Please register for this event to receive a link to this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids, in grades K-2, celebrate the winter season with stories and crafts. Registration is required to receive a link to this live virtual event. You will be contacted to schedule a time to pick up the kit for this program.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Any Other Place" by Michael Croley. There are spots available in this group if interested. Call the library and ask for Diane.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Advisory Group meeting. Register online to receive a link to join the meeting.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book will meet via Zoom to discuss John LeCarre’s espionage novel "A Perfect Spy." There are spots available in this group if interested. Call the library and ask for Ernie.

