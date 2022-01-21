Monday

6 p.m.: Virtual Teen Art Night for those in grades 6-12. Registration is required to receive a link to join this live, virtual event. Register at pspl.org. A kit will be provided for this event.

7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman.

Tuesday

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG Demo Night: The Rigel Connection. Learn to play Ashen Stars, the sci-fi roleplaying game of adventure and investigation powered by the GUMSHOE system! Go to https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. For more information, contact Jonathan Sands at jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about emotions for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 3-5, express your creative side by creating your own colorful mosaic mason jar. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required and may be done online.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, join us for an evening of fun with virtual Dungeons & Dragons! Play a one-shot adventure and expect the unexpected! Register online to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Monsters In Their Own Words Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss Bram Stoker’s novel "Dracula."

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about emotions for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

