Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Art Night for those in grades 6-12. Make a unique piece of wall art from recycled magazines. Register for a link to this program. A kit will be provided.
7 p.m. Virtual Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss Shari Lapena’s novel "An Unwanted Guest."
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a virtual winter game night. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
7 p.m. Paying for College presented by Kevin Wilson of the Kentucky Higher Education Association. Get a better understanding of the financial aid process including information on FAFSA. Register for a link to this live workshop.
Wednesday
6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners presented by Yoga instructor Grace Rogers. Tune into the library Facebook page to follow along.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. Virtual PokeClub for tweens and teens, grades 3-12. Register online to receive a link to this event.
7 p.m. Craft event for adults, create salt shaker snowmen with Diane. Register online for this event. After registering you will be contacted about picking up a crafting kit.
