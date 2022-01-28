Monday

6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing "Among Us." Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about mittens for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1:30 p.m.: Meet with Terri Jo Dionne of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-358-1059 or emailing tdionne@ckycareers.com.

6:30 p.m.: PSPL at the Movies Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss the film "The Donut King." Adults, please register before stopping by the library to pick up a copy of the film. For more information, contact Cindy at cindy@pspl.org.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about mittens for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

