Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Golden Compass" by Phillip Pullamn.  

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for a virtual program on how animal hibernate. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Fandom with Friends for teens in grades 6-12. Register for a link to this virtual event.  

