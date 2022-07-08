Monday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver will be held in the River Room. Register online at pspl.org for this event.
6:30 p.m.: Learn about a unique part of Frankfort's history as local authors Betty Barr and Don Kleier discuss their new book release, "Crafting & Casting: The Famed Frankfort Kentucky Reel." Published to accompany an exhibition currently on display at the Capital City Museum, "Crafting & Casting" tells the story of how two brothers from Danville, created the first 4 to 1 multiplying reel. This event will be held in the River Room with copies of the book offered for sale by the Capital City Museum.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: Family Putt-Putt Golf in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: PRIDE at PSPL: Making Zines. Learn about making zines and creating one of your own. This event will be held in the River Room. Register online for this event.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: All about sailboats story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 1-2 create artwork with crayons. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Tiny Art workshop for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
10:30 a.m.: Learn all about sharks at this program for families with children of all ages. Please register for this event, which will be held in the River Room.
1 p.m.: Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center will be in the boardroom to assist with job applications, resumés and more. If you need help with your career plans please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.
4 p.m.: KONA Ice Truck will be at the library from 4-8 p.m. Bring your checkout receipt from that day to the truck to get a free ice. Larger sizes may be available for purchase.
6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events. This month’s program features Charlotte Blake Alston who will share stories from African and African American oral traditions.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Nature themed fun for families with children of all ages. This program will be held at Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.
For a listing of all summer reading events, go to www.pspl.org.
