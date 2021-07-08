Monday

6:30 p.m.: Art in the Park for teens in grades 6-12. Meet at Cove Spring Park to create pinch pots. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.

7 p.m.: Louisville & Nashville Railroad by Postcard presented by Charles Bogart. A journey over the Louisville & Nashville Railroad via postcards of the era. Travel from Cincinnati to Winchester by way of Covington, Falmouth, Cynthiana and Paris, viewing both railroad and commercial locations. Register to receive a Zoom link to this event.

Tuesday

4 p.m.: Play, build and create with blocks at the park! This program will be held at Lakeview Park (meet at the Hancock Pavilion). Families with kids of all ages are invited to stop by anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Registration is not required.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: A farm focused story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2, explore the gardens at Liberty Hall. Registration is required. Meet in front of Liberty Hall.

6 p.m.: Virtual Yoga with Grace Rogers on Facebook.

7 p.m.: Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss Country Dark by Chris Offutt. If you wish to join this book group, contact the library.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: A farm focused story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of the program held on Wednesday.

7:30 p.m. Family Movie Night at KSU Research Farm. Showing the film “Raya and the Last Dragon”. Family games and activities start at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. No dogs, please.

Saturday

10 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets in person to discuss "The Virgin Suicides" by Jeffrey Eugenides. If you wish to join this book group, contact the library.

