Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Cookbook Club. Join us and share your summer kitchen adventures! Select a cookbook of your own choosing (from the library or your home collection), and whip up a recipe to fit the month's theme. Then, meet up with other participants for a culinary show and tell! Share your experience, let us see your dish, and give us a review. July's theme is summer desserts. Register online to receive a link to join this event via a secure, online meeting. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Film Discussion Group will review the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting. Contact grace@pspl.org if you need a copy of the movie.
Wednesday
2 p.m. Virtual Crafternoon w/ Cindy to learn how to make a hand-embroidered greeting card. The tutorial video will be posted at 2 p.m. on the library's Facebook page. The videos will be archived, so feel free to craft with us then or whenever is most convenient for you. Adults, please register online. All supplies will be provided, and you will be contacted to arrange curbside pick-up of your craft kit. You must be 18 or older to register for this event.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to review "Utopia Drive" by Erik Reece. Contact the library if you are interested in joining this book group.
Friday
11 a.m. For families with children of all ages, a virtual story time all about art. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.
Library offering curbside, home delivery service
The library offers curbside service for those who are not comfortable coming inside the library to pick up reading material. We also offer home delivery for those who are at risk and cannot leave their residence. Call the library for more information on these two services.
