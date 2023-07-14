10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.: Make It and Take It crafting program for families with children of all ages. This program will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Please choose one time to attend this event.
2 p.m.: PokeClub will meet at Cove Spring Park. Feel free to bring your own cards and devices if you would like to trade or battle. Make sure to attend this session of PokeClub if you would like to learn how to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG); beginners welcome!
Tuesday
10:30 a.m.: Block-A-Thon for families with children of all ages. Drop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to enjoy building and creating. This event will be in the Youth Program Room.
Thursday
10:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.: Mr. Molecule’s FIN-tastic Friends Science Show at Bridgeport Elementary School. Choose one time to attend this family event.
5:30 p.m.: Let’s Talk About It. Join Focus on Race Relations (FORR) and PSPL for a conversation about how our fear of saying the wrong thing keeps us silent and complicit. Let's talk about it! This discussion will take place in the Community Room. All are welcome.
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "Mother Country" by Jacinda Townsend.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Tiny Art Show! Stop by the River Room and enjoy an exhibition of original “tiny art” masterpieces created by library patrons of all ages.
Noon: Dungeons and Dragons for teens in grades 6-12. This gaming event will be in the Youth Program Room.
1 p.m.: RPG Demo Day in the Community Room. Learn to play the roleplaying game of little heroes and daring deeds in Middle Earth, One Ring! Protect the folk of the Shire from a mysterious threat creeping down from the Mountains of Angmar. Earn your place in Hobbit legend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.