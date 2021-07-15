Monday

6:30 p.m. Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton. Register to receive a Zoom link to this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. A story time all about the sun and the moon for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program

4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5 create colorful marbled mugs. Registration is required. Meet at the Old Capitol.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4 p.m. Water Games at the Park for families with children of all ages. Registration is not required. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion, Juniper Hill Park. Come anytime between 4-7. Registration is not required.

7 p.m. Join the Frankfort Audubon Society for another virtual educational event in our bird identification series. Focusing on woodpecker and mimic bird identification by both sight and sound, this event will be interactive with quizzes and plenty of opportunities to ask questions. All are welcome! Register for a link to this virtual event.

Friday

10:30 a.m. A story time all about the sun and the moon for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of the program held on Wednesday.

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meeting via Zoom.

