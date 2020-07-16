Monday
4:30 p.m. Virtual Workshop for Tweens in grades 3-5. Learn to create beautiful stained glass using tissue paper during this virtual workshop. Register online to receive a link to join this live event via a secure online meeting.
6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet via Zoom where we will discuss "The Ballad of Black Tom" by Victor LaValle. If you have questions or wish to join the discussion, please contact Jonathan Sands at jonathan@pspl.org, and he will send you the meeting link. All are welcome!
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Virtual session of Yoga for Beginners right from the safety and comfort of your own home! Certified yoga instructor Grace Rogers will lead participants in breathing exercises, simple physical postures with some flowing in between, and relaxation. No registration necessary, and all are welcome! Tune in to the PSPL Facebook page, where the livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Join us for a special Summer Reading discussion via Zoom of "The Eyre Affair," the first novel in Jasper Fforde's bestselling "Thursday Next" series. Visit Great Britain, circa 1985, when time travel is routine, cloning is a reality and literature is taken very, very seriously. Register online to receive a link to this event via a secure, online meeting.
Friday
11 a.m. For families with children of all ages a virtual story time all about music. Register online and receive a link to join this live program via a secure online meeting.
Not too late to register for summer reading program
The summer reading program is winding down but it is not too late to register and log your reading for entries to win prizes. Go to www.pspl.org and click on Summer Reading Registration.
