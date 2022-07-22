Monday

6 p.m.: Actress Rachel Lee Rogers will portray Jean Ritchie in her Kentucky Chautauqua performance "Damsel With a Dulcimer." This presentation will be held in the River Room and is appropriate for all ages.

