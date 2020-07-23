Monday

6 p.m. Join us for a virtual tabletop adventure! We'll be doing tabletop gaming using online tools such as Discord and Roll20 to explore worlds of the imagination. To register, or for further details, contact jonathan@pspl.org or use this link https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB to follow PSPL Gaming Group on Discord.

6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss the Jennifer Donnelly novel "Stepsister."

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Enter By The Narrow Gate" by David Carlson.

Wednesday

2 p.m. Crafternoon with Diane to create your very own miniature fairy garden with a macramé hanger! The tutorial video will be posted at 2 p.m. on the library's Facebook page. The videos will be archived, so feel free to craft with us then or whenever is most convenient for you. Adults, call the library or register online for this craft as supplies are limited.

Friday

11 a.m. For families with children of all ages, a virtual story time all about messy science! Register online and receive a link to join this live program via a secure online meeting.

Complete your reading logs for the summer reading program and submit them by Aug. 1 to be entered into drawings for prizes. Go to www.pspl.org and click on Summer Reading Registration.

