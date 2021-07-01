Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Construction focused story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online at pspl.org for this program.

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5, use your detective skills to solve a mystery! Registration is required. Meet at Liberty Hall.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Construction focused story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of the program held on Wednesday.

Saturday

11 a.m. Salsarita’s Taco Truck at the library until 2 p.m. Check out materials and take your receipt to the truck for a free taco. The dragon from the book "Dragons Love Tacos" will also be making appearances throughout the event! Les Greeman from Broadway Clay will be on hand to demonstrate his pottery wheel. Everyone is welcome.

UPCOMING

Family Movie Night on Friday, July 16, at KSU Research Farm. Showing the film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Family games and activities start at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. No dogs, please.

