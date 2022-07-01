Library closed Monday

The library will be closed Monday, July 4. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, July 5.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children from birth to 23 months and their caregiver will be held in the Youth Program Room. Please register online at www.pspl.org for this program.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Family Slime Night in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Water themed story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 1-2 create artwork with a Sharpie. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

5:30 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, play Dungeons & Dragons. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners in the River Room. Bring your yoga mat if you have one.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

10:30 a.m.: Be an Artist Day for families with children of all ages. Please register for this program. This event will be held in the River Room.

5:30 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, play Dungeons & Dragons. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, work together to solve a mystery. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: True Crime Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "A Dark and Bloody Ground" by Darcy O’Brien.

Friday

10:30 p.m.: Pirate themed fun for families with children of all ages. This program will be held at Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.

2:30 p.m.: Say YES to community, snacks and summer fun for teens in grades 6-12. Hang out, reflect on the week and get connected to activities and resources for youth at PSPL and in the community. This program is offered in partnership with Just Say Yes, a coalition based at the Franklin County Health Department.

7:30 p.m.: Family Movie Night at Kentucky State University Research Farm. Family games and activities start at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk. No dogs, please.

For a listing of all summer reading events, visit www.pspl.org.

