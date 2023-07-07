Monday
5 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, participate in the Tiny Art Show by creating your very own piece of art. Supplies will be provided. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room.
Tuesday
4:30 p.m.: Simple science experiments for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.
6:30 p.m.: For families with children of all ages, create a piece of tiny art and let us showcase it in our Tiny Art Gallery on July 22! Meet in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Families with children of all ages join us at Juniper Hill Park for water games. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.
11 a.m.: Are you someone who wants to enhance your digital skills? Know more about the latest tech trends? Or, are you simply searching for answers on how to block spam, secure passwords and/or prevent from being hacked? Then we invite you to join our monthly social group, Tech Café. July’s topic will be using digital tools, programs and applications. You can expect to explore visual arts, audio, recording and writing. Join us in the Community Room. Light refreshments will be served.
4:30 p.m.: Design your own tie-dye artwork for children in grades 1-2 in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners will be held in the River Room. Due to limited space registration for this class is required.
Thursday
10:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.: Families with children of all ages escape the heat and join us for fun in the sun as we run through the sprinklers! This program will be held in the Liberty Hall Garden.
4:30 p.m.: Make a self-portrait mask out of cardboard. For children in grades 3-5 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, play JackBox games and enjoy some pizza. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided. This month’s program features Michael McCarty. All are welcome. This event will be held in the River Room.
Friday
6:30 p.m.: For families with children of all ages, join us for a fun-filled evening of camping-themed activities. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Saturday
10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets in the Community Room to discuss parts 6-9 of "And the Band Played On" by Randy Shilts.
Noon: Special symposium on the founding of Frankfort, featuring presentations by an array of experts including Dr. William "Drew" Andrews (Kentucky Geological Survey), Tressa Brown (Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission), Kandie Adkinson (Office of the Secretary of State) and Amalie Preston (James Harrod Trust, and descendant of Robert McAfee). A Q&A session with the panelists will follow the presentations. This anniversary event will be held in the River Room. All are welcome.
