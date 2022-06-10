Monday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Register for the event at pspl.org.
11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Indoor camp out for teens in grades 6-12. This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: PRIDE at PSPL Film Discussion on the 1999 cult classic, "But I’m A Cheerleader," starring Natasha Lyonne. This film can be viewed on Kanopy, a library streaming service, or by stopping by the library to pick up a DVD. This event will be held in the River Room.
Tuesday
11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Bubble Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.
7 p.m.: Kim Michele Richardson, author of "The Book Woman’s Daughter," will discuss and read from her new bestselling book. This event will be held via Zoom so please register to receive a link to log in. Signed copies of Richardson’s book are available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. For questions about this program please call the library and ask for Diane.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Pete the Cat story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades 1-2, design a piece of art using everyday items. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, learn about glue resist batik. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
4 p.m.: Kona Ice will be at the library until 8 p.m. Check out an item from the library on this date and take your receipt to the Kona Truck for a free Kona Ice! Larger sizes can be purchased.
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "Southernmost" by Silas House.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Mad Scientist Day for families with children of all ages. This event will be held at the Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the small pavilion behind the playground.
For a listing of all summer reading events, visit www.pspl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.