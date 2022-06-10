Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Register for the event at pspl.org.

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Indoor camp out for teens in grades 6-12. This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: PRIDE at PSPL Film Discussion on the 1999 cult classic, "But I’m A Cheerleader," starring Natasha Lyonne. This film can be viewed on Kanopy, a library streaming service, or by stopping by the library to pick up a DVD. This event will be held in the River Room.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Bubble Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

7 p.m.: Kim Michele Richardson, author of "The Book Woman’s Daughter," will discuss and read from her new bestselling book. This event will be held via Zoom so please register to receive a link to log in. Signed copies of Richardson’s book are available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. For questions about this program please call the library and ask for Diane.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Pete the Cat story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades 1-2, design a piece of art using everyday items. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, learn about glue resist batik. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4 p.m.: Kona Ice will be at the library until 8 p.m. Check out an item from the library on this date and take your receipt to the Kona Truck for a free Kona Ice! Larger sizes can be purchased.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "Southernmost" by Silas House.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Mad Scientist Day for families with children of all ages. This event will be held at the Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the small pavilion behind the playground.

For a listing of all summer reading events, visit www.pspl.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription