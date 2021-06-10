Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Night at Cove Spring Park. Bring your sketchbook and meet with other artists. Will design and create buttons. For those in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org for this program.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Liberty Hall Library and Archives Virtual Tour. Join Kate Hesseldenz and Vicky Middleswarth to learn about the Sen. John Brown Library and Archives, at Liberty Hall in downtown Frankfort. Register online for a link to this virtual event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Dinosaur story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, create your own handmade explorer journal and learn to tea dye paper. Register online for this program. Meet in front of Liberty Hall.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1 p.m. Family Obstacle Course at Lakeview Park, Hancock Pavilion. Register your family online for this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Dinosaur story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat presentation of Wednesday’s program.

Library closed to in-person services Friday, June 18

The library will be closed to in-person services Friday, June 18, for carpet replacement.

