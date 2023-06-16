Paul Sawyier Public Library logo

Monday

2 p.m.: PokeClub at the Park. Families with kids of all ages, join us at Cove Spring Park to play, battle and create with us as we celebrate everything Pokémon! Feel free to bring your own cards and devices if you would like to trade or battle. 

