Monday

6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, tie dye a tote bag for summer. This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m.: Perspectives on Juneteenth, the culminating event in FORR’s 4-Day Frankfort Juneteenth celebration. Listen as Ed Powe (FORR President), Dr. TaKeia Anthony (Kentucky State University), and Regina Wink Swinford offer their perspectives on the holiday. Also, enjoy historical re-enactments of Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King, Jr. as portrayed by international performer, Darryl Van Leer. This event will be held in the River Room.

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Cozy Cross-Stitch. Enjoy a cozy evening with friends and community members as you cross-stitch a PRIDE-themed pattern. Please register online or by calling the library as space is limited. This event is part of the PRIDE at PSPL series and will be held in the River Room.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about jungle animals for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: The Big Dig for kids in grades 1-2. Help uncover a mystery by using detective skills to unearth objects in our makeshift dig. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners in the River Room. Bring your yoga mat if you have one.

6 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, learn about painting with watercolors. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about llamas and cacti for families with kids of all ages. Please register for this program. This event will be held in the River Room.

4:30 p.m.: PokeClub at Cove Spring Park. For families with children of all ages. Play, battle and create as we celebrate everything Pokémon. Please register for this event.

6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events. This month’s program features Japanese-Korean storyteller Alton Takiyama-Chung and will be held in the River Room.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, create a colorful piece of fabric art. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Beach Party for families with children of all ages. This event will be held at Juniper Hill Park. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion.

2:30 p.m.: Say YES to community, snacks and summer fun for teens in grades 6-12. Hang out, reflect on the week and get connected to activities and resources for youth at PSPL and in the community. This program is offered in partnership with Just Say Yes, a coalition based at the Franklin County Health Department.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Kona Ice Truck will be at the library until 2 p.m. Check out an item from the library on June 25 and bring your receipt to the Kona Ice Truck for a free Kona Ice. Larger sizes available for purchase.

For a listing of all summer reading events please go to www.pspl.org.

