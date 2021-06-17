Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Night for those in grades 6-12. Register online at pspl.org to receive a link to this virtual event.

7 p.m. Join Frankfort Cemetery Board President Patty Peavler for a presentation on the history of the cemetery followed by a virtual walking tour. Register online for a link to this virtual event.

Tuesday

11 a.m. Tape Town Course at Juniper Hill Park, Jack Williams Pavilion. Register your family online for this event.

7 p.m. Join Dr. Jonathan Coleman of the Faulkner Morgan Archive as he presents an LGBTQ history of Kentucky, including artifacts, photos and stories from the FMA collection. Register online for a link to this virtual event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Weather story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, explore the history of papermaking by creating your own handmade paper and adding a touch of the summer using pressed flowers. Registration is required. Meet in front of Liberty Hall.

6 p.m. Beginning Yoga with Grace Rogers will be presented on the Library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Weather story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat presentation of Wednesday’s program.

