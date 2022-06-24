Monday
6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, join in and solve a murder mystery. This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Register at pspl.org.
7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson.
Tuesday
11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children from birth to 23 months and their caregiver will be held in the Youth Program Room. Please register online for this program.
6 p.m.: RPG Demo Night: Fire Under Ice will be held in the River Room. Learn to play Iron Kingdoms, the full metal fantasy roleplaying game. Please register for this in-person event.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Wear your red, white and blue to this patriotic celebration for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
2 p.m.: Tiny Art Workshop for adults in the River Room. Join us to create your own mini-masterpiece! We supply a 3x3 canvas, paints, and brushes. You supply the creativity! Finished artwork will have the opportunity to be showcased as part of the Tiny Art Show on Saturday, July 23. Please register for this event.
4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades 1-2 create a fairy garden. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Tiny Art Workshop for adults in the River Room. This is a repeat of the 2 p.m. session. Please register online for this in-person event.
6:30 p.m.: For teens in grades 6-12, carve and design a stamp. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
10:30 a.m.: Story time all about super heroes. Please register for this program. This event will be held in the River Room.
6 p.m.: Tiny Art Workshop for adults in the River Room. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s sessions. Please register online for this in-person event.
6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, create a colorful marbled mug. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
Saturday
10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group will meet in the River Room to discuss "A Single Man" by Christopher Isherwood.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck at the library Tuesday
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck will be at the library on Tuesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out an item from the library on June 28, take your receipt to the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck and get a free original pretzel while supplies last! Other pretzels and refreshments available for purchase.
For a listing of all summer reading events, go to www.pspl.org.
