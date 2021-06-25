Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Arts in the Park for those in grades 6-12. Register online at pspl.org and plan to meet at Liberty Hall.  

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss The Dry by Jane Harper.  Contact the library for more information on joining this group.  

 

Tuesday

7 p.m. DIY Yarn Banner craft program on the library Facebook page.  Register online and arrange a craft kit pickup time.    

 

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Red, White and Blue story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, get messy with summer slime, exploding rainbows, fireworks in a jar and more.  Registration is required.  Meet at the Old State Capitol.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

 

Friday

10:30 a.m. Red, White and Blue story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of the program held on Wednesday.

 

Locker Pick-up service available

Locker Pick-up service is available for those who prefer contactless or after hours material pickup. Call the library for more information.

