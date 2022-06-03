6:30 p.m.: "Washington D.C. at War: the Civil War" defenses of Washington presented by Steve T. Phan, Chief of Interpretation at Camp Nelson National Monument. This presentation will be held in the River Room. All are welcome.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: PSPL at the Movies Discussion Group will meet in the River Room to discuss the film "The Secret of Nimh." If you are interested in joining this group, please contact Cindy@pspl.org or call the library at 502-352-2665 for more information.
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners presented by instructor Grace Rogers in the River Room. Bring your yoga mat if you have one.
1 p.m.: Meet with Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.
5:30 p.m.: Dungeons and Dragons for teens, grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room.
Friday
4:30 p.m.: Virtual Fandom with Friends for teens, grades 6-12 via Zoom. Register to receive a link to this event.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Join us for a very special Caturday at PSPL! Frankfort's own L.I.F.E. House for Animals will be on-hand with adorable (and adoptable!) cats and kittens. Drop in the River Room between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to visit with the cats and learn about adoptions, fostering and other volunteer opportunities. During the event, we will also be accepting donations to support the care of cats awaiting their forever homes at L.I.F.E. House for Animals. Current needs are dry cat food, wet canned cat food (Friskies or Fancy Feast), Temptations cat treats, cat litter, paper towels and bleach.
