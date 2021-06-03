Monday

Frankfort QR Hunt

Follow clues that will lead you to signs hidden in the area, each containing a special QR code. Find the signs, mark them with a special signature, and enjoy learning more about Frankfort. This event will run June 7-30, but you must register by noon on Monday, June 7. Register at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Game Night for those in grades 6-12. Register for a link to join this event.

7 p.m. Join historian Jerry O. Potter as he discusses and answers questions about the Sultana steam boat explosion. Potter is the author of "The Sultana Tragedy: America's Greatest Maritime Disaster." Register to receive a link to this event.

Tuesday

5 p.m. Kick-off Summer Reading with a Drive-Thru Circus! Performers from Cincinnati Circus will delight and amaze everyone. This program will be held at the Western Hills High School parking lot. Please enter from Doctors Drive.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Beach fun without sand story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Explore Frankfort for kids in grades 3-5. We will stop in front of Liberty Hall, Orlando Brown House, the Old State Capitol and more! Registration is required. Meet in the library parking lot. Children must be accompanied by one parent or guardian during this event.

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be shown on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Beach fun without sand for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat presentation of Wednesday’s program.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast with a Book discussion group meets via Zoom to discuss "Daddy Was a Number Runner" by Louise Meriwether.

10 a.m. Grounded Coffee Truck will be at the library until noon. Check out a book then take your receipt to the truck to get a free coffee drink.

10 a.m. Family Farm Day at Kentucky State University's Research and Demonstration Farm for families with kids of all ages. There will be a kid's zone with hands-on activities and more! Lunch will be provided for the first 100 children. Registration is not required. Please, no dogs. This program will meet at the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm, 1525 Mills Lane.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription