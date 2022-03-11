Monday

6 p.m.: Teen Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Register for a link to this event at pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about St. Patrick’s Day for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids, in grades 3-5, make a colorful candle. Registration is required. A kit will be provided. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for teens. Register for a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "A Union Woman in Civil War Kentucky: The Diary of Frances Peter."

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about St. Patrick’s trains for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

