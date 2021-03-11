Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour. Register for a link to this live virtual event at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Written in Red" by Anne Bishop. If interested in joining this discussion group please contact jonathan@pspl.org for more information.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Family Night. Gather together and play Headbanz. Register to receive a link to join this event.

7 p.m. Join the Frankfort Audubon Society for a backyard bird identification workshop. Please feel free to join in with your kids! Register to receive a link for this virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2 celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with stories, games and crafts. Register to receive a link to this event and to schedule a time to pick up the craft packet.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Hill Women" by Cassie Chambers. If interested in joining this discussion group please contact the library at diane@pspl.org for more information.

Friday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Family Trivia Night. Test your knowledge about Disney. Register to receive a link for this virtual event. Please register only one member of your group.

