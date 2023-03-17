Paul Sawyier Public Library logo

Monday

6 p.m.: Rose Buckner will perform her solo play, "The Reigning Belle of the Bluegrass Region." Inspired by her grandmother's life, Belle is the true story of a Kentucky woman who defied social expectations to marry a Japanese man in 1903. This presentation will be held in the River Room.

