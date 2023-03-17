6 p.m.: Rose Buckner will perform her solo play, "The Reigning Belle of the Bluegrass Region." Inspired by her grandmother's life, Belle is the true story of a Kentucky woman who defied social expectations to marry a Japanese man in 1903. This presentation will be held in the River Room.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Story time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required and the program will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Register at pspl.org.
2:30 p.m.: Teen Homeschool Club will meet in the Youth Services Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Tween Comic Workshop for children in grades 3-5 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Springtime Science experiments for children in grades K-2 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers will be in the River Room. Please register online for this class.
Thursday
2:30 p.m.: Homeschool Club for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver will be in the River Room. Please register online for this event or by calling the library.
6 p.m.: March is Kentucky Storytelling Month, and PSPL is partnering with the Frankfort Audubon Society and the Kentucky Storytelling Association for an evening of folk tales involving our feathered friends. This event will be held in the River Room. If you have a bird-related story you would like to share please contact Hannah Helm at 1lvmytruck@gmail.com.
6:30 p.m.: Game Night for teens in grades 6-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River story time at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Families with children of all ages are welcome.
4:30 p.m.: Virtual Fandom with Friends for teens in grades 6-12. Please register online to receive a link to join this event.
Saturday
10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group will meet in the Community Room to discuss "Half-Blood Blues" by Esi Edugyan.
11 a.m.: Community Seed Swap will last until 3 p.m. in the River Room. Pick up some new seed packets and bring your own to share. Meet other local gardeners. Franklin County Horticulture Extension Agent Adam Leonberger and Capital Area Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. The event is sponsored by Commonwealth Gardens, Franklin County Cooperative Extension, Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market, Kentucky State University and PSPL.
1:30 p.m.: Family Salt Painting will be in the Youth Program Room. Please register online or by calling the library.
