Monday

6:30 p.m.: Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss the 2019 film "Fast Color" directed by Julia Hart. Register to receive the link at pspl.org.

Tuesday

7 p.m.: Join the Frankfort Audubon Society for another virtual educational event in our bird identification series! This presentation will focus on owl, vulture, hawk, eagle, kite and falcon identification in Kentucky by both sight and sound. This event will be interactive with quizzes and plenty of opportunities to ask questions. All are welcome! Please register to receive a link to this virtual event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about snakes for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids, in grades K-2, make an explosion lantern. Registration is required. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

6 p.m.: Virtual Yoga with Grace Rogers. Tune into the library Facebook page to follow along.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4:30 p.m.: PokeClub at the Park for families with kids of all ages. Feel free to bring your own cards and devices if you would like to trade or battle. Registration is required. Meet at the waterfall in Cove Spring Park.

6:30 p.m.: Monsters in Their Own Words Book Discussion Series continues with "The Phantom of the Opera" by Gaston Leroux. This group will meet via Zoom to please register for the link.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about snakes for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

