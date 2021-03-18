Monday

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Widows" by Jess Montgomery. If interested in joining this discussion group please contact jaci@pspl.org for more information.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Teen Crafting event for those in grades 6-12. Register for this event at pspl.org to receive a craft kit and schedule a time to pick it up.

7 p.m. Join Philip Case to learn how good gardening practices coupled with planting according to the phases of the moon and the signs of the zodiac can enhance the growth and productivity of your garden. Case is an Extension Master Gardener, former editor of The State Journal, and the author of a weekly column for several newspapers called “Planting by the Signs.” Register to receive a link to join this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to learn a basic macramé knotting technique to decorate a keychain! Register for this event to receive a craft kit and schedule a time to pick it up.

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. This event will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.

7 p.m. Join Cindy in a virtual walk-through of "Because of Her Story," a Smithsonian Institute initiative that highlights American women's many accomplishments, struggles and stories. Register to receive a link to this event.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

