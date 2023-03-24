6:30 p.m.: Family Block Night will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.
7 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to talk about "The Maid" by Nita Prose.
Tuesday
4:30 p.m.: Simple Science Experiments for kids of all ages will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.: Join Julia Gerwe of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council to get outdoors and explore the changing of the season through sensory observations and dance. Meet in the River Room and then take an outdoor walk along Wapping Street and around the library. Together, we will “Build-a-Phrase” of movements in line with Dance Exchange and the U.S. Forest Service’s Moving Field Guide Curriculum. Please wear your walking shoes.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m.: Science experiments with beads for children in grades K-2 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m.: Middle School Book Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss Lynda Mullaly Hunt's "Fish in a Tree." Registration is required.
Thursday
6 p.m.: Join author Patricia Hudson in conversation with Silas House as they discuss her new book release, "Traces." This historical novel is a retelling of Daniel Boone's saga through the eyes of his wife, Rebecca, and her two oldest daughters, Susannah and Jemima. A book signing will follow with copies available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Printmaking Workshop for teens in grades 6-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River story time at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Families with children of all ages are welcome.
