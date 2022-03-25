Monday

6 p.m.: Virtual Game Night for teens in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss the novel "The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton.

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Diverse tellers from around the country will tell stories reflecting a variety of cultures, beliefs and experiences. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events. This month’s program features Andy Offutt Irwin and will be held in the River Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG Demo Night. Learn to play Eclipse Phase, the post-apocalyptic roleplaying game of trans-human horror. No registration necessary, just follow the link https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. For more information, contact Jonathan Sands at jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about rain for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Tweens, in grades 3-5, work together to solve puzzles and find clues to escape the theater. Registration is required. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about rain for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription