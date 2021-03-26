Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour for those in grades 6-12. Register for a link to join this virtual event at pspl.org. Please note this program requires use of a smartphone or tablet.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Let’s Explore Seed will be the theme. Register for this event to receive a link to the program.

7 p.m. Celebrate Women’s History Month by taking a virtual walk-through of the National Women’s History Museum located in Washington, D.C. Register to receive a link to join this live event.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

