6:30 p.m.: "Confederates in British North America After the American Civil War" lecture presented by Cassy Jane "CJ" Werking. This presentation will examine President Andrew Johnson's liberal granting of presidential pardons to ex-Confederates, focusing on those who exploited the border between Canada and the United States during the war. Werking, is a PhD candidate in history at the University of Kentucky. This presentation will be held in the River Room.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Story time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required and the program will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Register at pspl.org.
6:30 p.m.: Tween Comic Workshop for those in grades 3-5 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
11 a.m.: Are you someone who wants to enhance your digital skills? Know more about the latest tech trends? Or, are you simply searching for answers on how to block spam, secure passwords and/or prevent from being hacked? Then, we invite you to join our monthly social group, Tech Café, to explore all things digital literacy and improve your cyber awareness. March’s topic will be “Understanding EBooks.” Assistance will be provided to help you download books on your device. Join us in the Community Room. Light refreshments will be served.
4:30 p.m.: Pressed flower rocks craft for children in grades K-2 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
2:30 p.m.: Homeschool Club for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver in the River Room. Please register online for this event or by calling the library.
6 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. This month’s program features storyteller Peter Cook, who is an internationally repute deaf performing artist. Please register online or by calling the library. Join us in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Story time for families with children of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater, 520 W. Main St., (along the Kentucky River, behind the Kentucky Bar Association). In the case of inclement weather, please check the Paul Sawyier Public Library Youth Services Facebook page for updates about this event.
Saturday
2 p.m.: Crafting program for teens in the Youth Program Room. Please register online for this event.
