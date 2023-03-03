Monday

6:30 p.m.: "Confederates in British North America After the American Civil War" lecture presented by Cassy Jane "CJ" Werking. This presentation will examine President Andrew Johnson's liberal granting of presidential pardons to ex-Confederates, focusing on those who exploited the border between Canada and the United States during the war. Werking, is a PhD candidate in history at the University of Kentucky. This presentation will be held in the River Room.

