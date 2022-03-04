Monday

6 p.m.: Teen Art Night for teens in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org for a link to this event.

7 p.m.: Frankfort Civil War Round Table hosts "The Most Hated Man in Kentucky — The Lost Cause and the Legacy of Union General Stephen Burbridge" presented by Brad Asher. Register to receive a Zoom link to this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about trains for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m. Kids, in grades K-2, design an art piece using everyday items. Registration is required. Please meet at Ward Oates Amphitheater.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners, presented by Grace Rogers, on the Library Facebook page.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1:30 p.m.: Career Assistance. Meet with Terri Jo Dionne of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-358-1059 or emailing tdionne@ckycareers.com.

4:30 p.m.: Tween and teens in grades 3-12, join us for Art at the Park and work with giant drawings! Collaborate on a paper mural and create your own artist portfolio. Registration is required. This program will meet at the waterfall at Cove Spring Park.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about trains for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Registration is required. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this live, virtual event via a secure online meeting.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.: Breakfast with a Book discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Magnificent Ambersons" by Booth Tarkington.

