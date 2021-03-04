Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour with Jackbox Games. Register for a link to this live virtual event at pspl.org.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. This event will be featured on the library’s Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

NOTEWORTHY

The library does not have federal or state tax forms, but we can help you access and print what you need through the IRS website www.irs.gov/ and the Kentucky Department of Revenue website, https://revenue.ky.gov.

