Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org.

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Teen Craft Night. Meet in the Youth Program Room.

Tuesday

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room. Register online for this in-person event.

6:30 p.m.: Family Make It and Take It Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Mother’s Day Celebration story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, it’s slime time. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for teen in grades 6-12. Registration is required to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, create colorful marbled rock art. Registration is required which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: True Crime Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "Highway of Tears" by Jessica McDiarmid. Copies of this book are available if you would like to join this group.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Mother’s Day Celebration story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss "Dispatches" by Michael Herr.

Giant Spring Book Sale starts Wednesday

Giant Spring Book Sale will be held in the River Room Wednesday through Saturday, May 7. Doors open at 10 a.m.

