Monday

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group and True Crime Book Discussion Group members will meet in the River Room. Author David Domine will join the group for a discussion of his book "A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City."

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription