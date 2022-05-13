Sunday

2 p.m.: Story by Story, a monthly storytelling series for adults and mature teens. Diverse tellers from around the country will tell stories reflecting a variety of cultures, beliefs and experiences. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by discussion. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events. This month’s program features Laura Packer and will be held in the River Room.

Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Register for the event at pspl.org.

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.

6 p.m.: Virtual Teen Game Night. Register to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m.: Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

4:30 p.m.: Simple Science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Family Chalk Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: Horsecars and Streetcars of Frankfort, 1886-1934 in the River Room. Join local historian Charles Bogart as he discusses Frankfort horsecar, trolley and interurban operations. In 1910, Frankfort had one of the most sophisticated public transportation networks in the United States. It included steam-powered trains, steamboats, and electric-powered trolleys and interurbans. Through photos and maps, learn how our ancestors traveled about Frankfort and to Lexington using power provided by overhead electric wires. No registration necessary.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Bring a picnic and enjoy story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, learn about straw weaving. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners presented by instructor Grace Rogers in the River Room. Bring your yoga mat if you have one.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Virtual Dungeons and Dragons for teens, grades 6-12. Registration is required to receive a link for this event.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, make spring scented candles. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Program Room.

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Hillbilly Hustle" by Wesley Browne.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Bring a picnic and enjoy story time for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Saturday

Noon: Tabletop RPG Swap Meet in the River Room until 3 p.m. Buy or trade miniatures and other tabletop role-playing accessories at this event. Bring unwanted minis, dice or role-playing game books to the TTRPG Swap Meet and take home new-to-you fantasy goods that others have brought. In addition to trading with other gamers, there will be local vendors. Visit www.pspl.org/ttrpgswapmeet for a list of participating vendors and a schedule of the day's events.

