Monday

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss the 2006 fantasy film, "Pan’s Labyrinth," which was written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Register at pspl.org.

7 p.m. Frankfort Heritage Week Local Authors Roundtable live on Facebook. Join us for a virtual discussion by local authors who have captured our area's rich history in the written word. Moderated by Stuart Sanders, Director of Research and Collections at Kentucky Historical Society.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us as we explore flowers through dissection. Register online for a link to this event.

Wednesday

4 p.m. COVID vaccine clinic in the parking lot at the back of the building until 6 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered by Franklin County Health Department staff to the first 100 people who attend.

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5, learn to make baked spaghetti. A recipe and grocery list will be provided after you register for this online event.

6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 give creative writing a try. Register to receive a link to this virtual event.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Families with children ages 13 and under join us for a STEAM program based on the story of "The Three Little Pigs." Participants will build houses that will withstand the huff and puff of the Big Bad Wolf. Register online to receive a link to this virtual program.

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets to discuss "The Queen’s Gambit" by Walter Tevis.

Saturday

10 a.m. Kona Ice Truck will be at the library until 2 p.m. Check out books and show your receipt to get a free snow cone.

Registration for summer reading begins Monday

Registration for summer reading begins Monday, May 17. Visit pspl.org for more information and to sign up.

