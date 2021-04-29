Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Group meets to discuss "The Alchemyst" by Michael Scott. Register at pspl.org for a link to this event.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us as we make some spring crafts. Register for this event to receive a link to the program.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

