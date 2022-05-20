Monday

6:30 p.m.: Teen Book Group meets in the Youth Program Room to discuss "I Am Still Alive" by Kate Alice Marshall.

6:30 p.m.: Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "The Widows of Malabar Hills" by Sujata Massey.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Register for the program at pspl.org.

6:30 p.m.: True Crime Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Highway of Tears" by Jessica McDiarmid.

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners presented by instructor Grace Rogers in the River Room. Bring your yoga mat if you have one.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

4:30 p.m.: PokeClub at Cove Springs Park for families with kids of all ages. Feel free to bring your own cards and devices. Registration is required. Meet by the waterfall at Cove Spring Park.

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group meeting via Zoom. Please register to receive a link to this event. 

