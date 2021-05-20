Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Night for those in grades 6-12. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join the event.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group will meet via Zoom to discuss "Crimson Lake" by Candice Fox.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us as we learn how to measure things. Register online for a link to this event.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be streamed on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Families with children of all ages create your own kite using household items. Register online to receive a link to this virtual program.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

Register for summer reading

Registration for summer reading is underway. Go to www.pspl.org for more information and to sign up. 

