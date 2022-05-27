Monday

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Virtual RPG Demo Night: Cupid Kills With Arrows. For more information, go to PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Wednesday

6:30 p.m.: Join Kentucky author Emily Bingham as she reads from and discusses her new release, "My Old Kentucky Home: The Astonishing Life and Reckoning of an Iconic American Song." This event will be held in the River Room with a book signing to follow. There will be copies available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. Please register at pspl.org for this author event.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Patriotic Treason" by Evan Carton.

Summer Reading begins Wednesday

Summer Reading officially begins Wednesday, June 1. Sign up pspl.org and then stop by to choose a date for a swim pass to Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription